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Ch.16 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.16 - Acids and BasesProblem 38
Chapter 16, Problem 38

Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. a. NH3 b. ClO4 c. HSO4 d. CO32–

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1
Identify the base in the given problem, which is \( \text{HSO}_4^- \).
Recall that a conjugate acid is formed when a base gains a proton (\( \text{H}^+ \)).
Add a proton (\( \text{H}^+ \)) to the base \( \text{HSO}_4^- \).
Combine the added proton with the base to form \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \).
Verify that the charge is balanced: \( \text{HSO}_4^- + \text{H}^+ \rightarrow \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugate Acid-Base Theory

According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, an acid is a proton donor, while a base is a proton acceptor. When a base accepts a proton (H+), it forms its conjugate acid. Understanding this relationship is crucial for identifying the conjugate acid of a given base.

HSO4 as a Base

HSO4, or hydrogen sulfate, can act as a base in acid-base reactions. When it accepts a proton, it transforms into its conjugate acid, H2SO4 (sulfuric acid). Recognizing the role of HSO4 in these reactions is essential for determining its conjugate acid.
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Chemical Formulas and Proton Transfer

Chemical formulas represent the composition of substances, including the number of atoms and their types. In the context of acid-base reactions, understanding how to modify these formulas during proton transfer is key to identifying conjugate acids and bases accurately.
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Neutron-to-Proton Plot
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