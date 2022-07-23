Textbook Question
Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. a. NH3 b. ClO4– c. HSO4– d. CO32–
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Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. a. NH3 b. ClO4– c. HSO4– d. CO32–
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. c. HCHO2
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. b. H2SO3
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). c. HBr
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). b. HCl
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. a. HCl