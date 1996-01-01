Hello everyone today we are being asked if magnesium hydroxide is dissolved in a buffer solution with a ph of 5.6 calculate the moment liability of that magnesium hydroxide in the solution. So the first thing we want to do is we want to draw out what that magnesium hydroxide it will look like and then we want to draw it dissolving to form MG two plus an Aquarius ion as well as 20. H minus ions. And so the que sp for this is going to be 2. times 10 to the negative 13th. And it says here that we have a ph of 5.6. And so to find the hydro liam concentration or H plus we're simply going to raise the ph to the power of or 10 to the power of negative ph and in this case that's 10 raised to negative 5.6 which gives us a higher concentration of 2.512 times 10 to the negative six molar. And so if you want to find the concentration of hydroxide ions we are going to use the equation K W is equal to our number of our concentration of H 30 plus ions. Times the concentration of hydroxide islands rearranging this equation, we get our concentration of hydroxide ions is equal to R K W constant over our hydro ni um or h plus ions. And so when we plug in our values here we're going to get one times one point oh times 10 to the negative 14. This is the constant value for K. W. We're going to divide that by our hydrogen concentration which is 2.512 times 10 to the negative six Mueller. That's going to give us a hydroxide concentration of 3.98 times 10 to the negative nine moller. Going back to our original dissociation cost equation, we're going to have magnesium hydroxide. So M G. O. H. Two, we're gonna say that dissociates into magnesium two plus in the acquis form as well as 20. H minus ions setting up our ice table. We get our I. C. And E. Since we have a solid with this first compound, we don't really care about it, our initial concentration of magnesium is zero. But for hydroxide we just calculated it it's going to be 3.98 times 10 to the -9. Our change is going to be donated by X. We only have one magnesium so we have X. There but we have to hydroxide. So we're gonna say two X. And E. Is going to be I. Plus C. So we're going to end up with X. And then we're going to have our three times 3.98 times 10 to the negative nine here and the reason we don't include our two X. Because two X here is so small, so much smaller than our initial concentration. That is negligible. We have our K. S. P. Value from our our questions stem here. So we say that the K. S. P. Is going to be equal to 2.6 times 10 to the negative 13th. We're gonna say that equals are concentrations of magnesium two plus as well as iron hydroxide concentrations. And notice how we have a coefficient of two in front of hydroxide. So we're gonna have an exponent of two. Playing in our values, we get 2.06 times 10 to the -13. We're going to plug in our values. So we're gonna have extra magnesium for hydroxide. We already solved that. So we have 3.98 times 10 to the negative ninth moller. We're going to square that, solving for X. We get an X. Value of 1.3 times 10 to the negative fourth Mueller. Or our final answer. I hope this helped. And until next time.

