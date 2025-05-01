Density Calculation

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property of materials. To estimate the density of calcium metal, one must first determine the mass of the atoms in the unit cell and the volume of the unit cell. The density can be calculated using the formula: density = (mass of atoms in unit cell) / (volume of unit cell). For BCC, the mass can be calculated by multiplying the number of atoms per unit cell by the molar mass of calcium and converting it to grams.