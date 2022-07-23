Atomic Packing Factor (APF)

The atomic packing factor (APF) is a measure of how efficiently atoms are packed in a unit cell. It is calculated as the ratio of the volume occupied by the atoms in the unit cell to the total volume of the unit cell. For BCC structures, the APF is approximately 0.68, indicating that 68% of the volume is filled with atoms, which helps in understanding the density and stability of the crystal structure.