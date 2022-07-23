Textbook Question
Which of the three-dimensional primitive lattices has a unit cell where none of the internal angles is 90? (a) Orthorhombic, (b) hexagonal, (c) rhombohedral, (d) triclinic, (e) both rhombohedral and triclinic.
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Which of the three-dimensional primitive lattices has a unit cell where none of the internal angles is 90? (a) Orthorhombic, (b) hexagonal, (c) rhombohedral, (d) triclinic, (e) both rhombohedral and triclinic.
The unit cell of nickel arsenide is shown here. (b) What is the empirical formula?