Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) Nonmetallic elements are never found in alloys.
For each of the following alloy compositions, indicate whether you would expect it to be a substitutional alloy, an interstitial alloy, or an intermetallic compound: (a) Cu₀.₆₆Zn₀.₃₄ (b) Ag₃Sn (c) Ti₀.₉₉O₀.₀₁.
Key Concepts
Substitutional Alloys
Interstitial Alloys
Intermetallic Compounds
Determine if each statement is true or false: (a) Substitutional alloys are solid solutions, but interstitial alloys are heterogenous alloys. (c) The atomic radii of the atoms in a substitutional alloy are similar to each other, but in an interstitial alloy, the interstitial atoms are a lot smaller than the host lattice atoms.
For each of the following alloy compositions, indicate whether you would expect it to be a substitutional alloy, an interstitial alloy, or an intermetallic compound: (a) Fe0.97Si0.03 (b) Fe0.60Ni0.40 (c) SmCo5.
Determine if each statement is true or false: (b) Substitutional alloys have 'solute' atoms that replace 'solvent' atoms in a lattice, but interstitial alloys have 'solute' atoms that are in between the 'solvent' atoms in a lattice.