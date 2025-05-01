Problem 49a,c

The gas-phase decomposition of NO 2 , 2 NO 2 (g) → 2 NO(g) + O 2 (g), is studied at 383°C, giving the following data:

Time (s) [NO 2 ] (M)

0.0 0.100

5.0 0.017

10.0 0.0090

15.0 0.0062

20.0 0.0047

(a) Is the reaction first order or second order with respect to the concentration of NO 2 ?