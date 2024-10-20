Problem 1a
(a) Based on the following energy profile, predict whether kf > kr or kf < kr. [Section 15.1]
Problem 2
The following diagrams represent a hypothetical reaction A ¡ B, with A represented by red spheres and B represented by blue spheres. The sequence from left to right represents the system as time passes. Does the system reach equilibrium? If so, in which diagram(s) is the system in equilibrium? [Sections 15.1 and 15.2]
Problem 4d
The following diagram represents a reaction shown going to completion. Each molecule in the diagram represents 0.1 mol, and the volume of the box is 1.0 L. (d) Assuming that all of the molecules are in the gas phase, calculate n, the change in the number of gas molecules that accompanies the reaction. [Section 15.2]
Problem 6
Ethene (C2H4) reacts with halogens (X2) by the following reaction:
C2H4(𝑔) + X2(𝑔) ⇌ C2H4X2(𝑔)
The following figures represent the concentrations at equilibrium at the same temperature when X2 is Cl2 (green), Br2 (brown), and I2 (purple). List the equilibria from smallest to largest equilibrium constant. [Section 15.3]
Problem 7a
When lead(IV) oxide is heated above 300°C, it decomposes according to the reaction, 2 PbO2(𝑠) ⇌ 2PbO(𝑠) + O2(𝑔). Consider the two sealed vessels of PbO2 shown here. If both vessels are heated to 400°C and allowed to come to equilibrium, which of the following statements is or are true? a. There will be less PbO2 remaining in vessel A,
Problem 7b
When lead(IV) oxide is heated above 300°C, it decomposes according to the reaction, 2 PbO2(𝑠)⇌2PbO(𝑠)+O2(𝑔). Consider the two sealed vessels of PbO2 shown here. If both vessels are heated to 400°C and allowed to come to equilibrium, which of the following statements is or are true?
b. There will be less PbO2 remaining in vessel B,
Problem 7c
When lead(IV) oxide is heated above 300°C, it decomposes according to the reaction, 2 PbO2(𝑠) ⇌ 2PbO(𝑠) + O2(𝑔). Consider the two sealed vessels of PbO2 shown here. If both vessels are heated to 400°C and allowed to come to equilibrium, which of the following statements is or are true? (c) The amount of PbO2 remaining in each vessel will be the same. [Find more in Section 15.4]
Problem 8a
The reaction A2 + B2 ⇌ 2 AB has an equilibrium constant Kc = 1.5. The following diagrams represent reaction mixtures containing A2 molecules (red), B2 molecules (blue), and AB molecules. (a) Which reaction mixture is at equilibrium?
Problem 10a
The diagram shown here represents the equilibrium state for the reaction A2(𝑔) + 2B(𝑔) ⇌ 2AB(𝑔). (a) Assuming the volume is 2 L, calculate the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑐 for the reaction.
Problem 13b
Suppose that the gas-phase reactions A → B and B → A are both elementary reactions with rate constants of 4.7×10−3 s−1 and 5.8×10−1 s−1, respectively. (b) Which is greater at equilibrium, the partial pressure of A or the partial pressure of B?
Problem 14b
The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of molecular iodine, I2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 I(𝑔), at 800 K is 𝐾𝑐 = 3.1×10−5. (b) Assuming both forward and reverse reactions are elementary reactions, which reaction has the larger rate constant, the forward or the reverse reaction?
Problem 15e
Write the expression for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(e) 2Ag(𝑠) + Zn2+(𝑎𝑞) ⇌ 2 Ag+(𝑎𝑞) + Zn(𝑠)
Problem 16b
Write the expressions for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(b) Ti(𝑠) + 2Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ TiCl4(𝑙)
Problem 16g
Write the expressions for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous. (g) 2 C8H18(𝑙) + 25 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 16 CO2(𝑔) + 18 H2O(𝑙)
Problem 18b
Which of the following reactions lies to the right, favoring the formation of products, and which lies to the left, favoring the formation of reactants? (b) 2 HBr(𝑔) ⇌ H2(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) 𝐾𝑐 = 5.8×10−18
Problem 19c
Which of the following statements are true and which are false? (c) As the value of the equilibrium constant increases, the speed at which a reaction reaches equilibrium must increase.
Problem 21
If 𝐾𝑐 = 0.042 for PCl3(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ PCl5(𝑔) at 500 K, what is the value of 𝐾𝑝 for this reaction at this temperature?
Problem 24c
Consider the following equilibrium: 2 H2(𝑔) + S2( 𝑔) ⇌ 2 H2S(𝑔) 𝐾𝑐 = 1.08×107 at 700°C (c) Calculate the value of 𝐾𝑐 if you rewrote the equation H2(𝑔) + 1/2 S2( 𝑔) ⇌ H2S(𝑔)
Problem 25c
At 1000 K, 𝐾𝑝 = 1.85 for the reaction SO2(𝑔) + 12 O2(𝑔) ⇌ SO3(𝑔) (c) What is the value of 𝐾𝑐 for the reaction in part (b)?
Problem 26a
Consider the following equilibrium, for which 𝐾𝑝 = 0.0752 at 480°C: 2 Cl2(𝑔) + 2 H2O(𝑔) ⇌ 4 HCl(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) (a) What is the value of 𝐾𝑝 for the reaction 4 HCl(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 Cl2(𝑔) + 2 H2O(𝑔)?
Problem 27
The following equilibria were attained at 823 K:
CoO(s) + H2(g) → Co(s) + H2O(g) Kc = 67
CoO(s) + CO(g) → Co(s) + CO2(g) Kc = 490
Based on these equilibria, calculate the equilibrium constant for H2(g) + CO2(g) → CO(g) + H2O(g) at 823 K.
Problem 28
Consider the equilibrium N2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOBr(𝑔) Calculate the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑝 for this reaction, given the following information at 298 K:
2 NO(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOBr(𝑔) 𝐾𝑐 = 2.02
NO(𝑔) ⇌ N2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) 𝐾𝑐 = 2.1×1030
Problem 33a
The equilibrium 2 NO(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOCl(𝑔) is established at 500.0 K. An equilibrium mixture of the three gases has partial pressures of 0.095 atm, 0.171 atm, and 0.28 atm for NO, Cl2, and NOCl, respectively. (a) Calculate 𝐾𝑝 for this reaction at 500.0 K.
Problem 33b
The equilibrium 2 NO(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOCl(𝑔) is established at 500.0 K. An equilibrium mixture of the three gases has partial pressures of 0.095 atm, 0.171 atm, and 0.28 atm for NO, Cl2, and NOCl, respectively. (b) If the vessel has a volume of 5.00 L, calculate Kc at this temperature.
Problem 34a
Phosphorus trichloride gas and chlorine gas react to form phosphorus pentachloride gas: PCl3(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ PCl5(𝑔). A 7.5-L gas vessel is charged with a mixture of PCl3(𝑔) and Cl2(𝑔), which is allowed to equilibrate at 450 K. At equilibrium the partial pressures of the three gases are 𝑃PCl3 = 0.124 atm, 𝑃Cl2 = 0.157 atm, and 𝑃PCl5 = 1.30 atm. (a) What is the value of 𝐾𝑝 at this temperature?
Problem 37d
A mixture of 0.2000 mol of CO2, 0.1000 mol of H2, and 0.1600 mol of H2O is placed in a 2.000-L vessel. The following equilibrium is established at 500 K: CO2(𝑔) + H2(𝑔) ⇌ CO(𝑔) + H2O (𝑔) (d) Calculate 𝐾𝑐 for the reaction.
Problem 41a
(a) If Qc < Kc, in which direction will a reaction proceed in order to reach equilibrium?
Problem 41b
(b) What condition must be satisfied so that Qc = Kc?
Problem 42a
(a) If Qc > Kc, how must the reaction proceed to reach equilibrium?
Problem 42b
(b) At the start of a certain reaction, only reactants are present; no products have been formed. What is the value of Qc at this point in the reaction?
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
