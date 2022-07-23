The first-order rate constant for the decomposition of N2O5, 2 N2O5(g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g), at 70°C is 6.82×10-3 s-1. Suppose we start with 0.0250 mol of N2O5(g) in a volume of 2.0 L. (c) What is the half-life of N2O5 at 70°C?
The first-order rate constant for the decomposition of N2O5, 2 N2O5(g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g), at 70°C is 6.82×10-3 s-1. Suppose we start with 0.0250 mol of N2O5(g) in a volume of 2.0 L. (a) How many moles of N2O5 will remain after 5.0 min?
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Key Concepts
First-Order Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
Molarity and Moles
From the following data for the first-order gas-phase isomerization of CH3NC at 215 C, calculate the firstorder rate constant and half-life for the reaction: Time (s) Pressure CH3nC (torr) 0 502 2000 335 5000 180 8000 95.5 12,000 41.7 15,000 22.4
As described in Exercise 14.41, the decomposition of sulfuryl chloride (SO2Cl2) is a first-order process. The rate constant for the decomposition at 660 K is 4.5 × 10-2 s-1. (b) At what time will the partial pressure of SO2Cl2 decline to one-tenth its initial value?
As described in Exercise 14.41, the decomposition of sulfuryl chloride (SO2Cl2) is a first-order process. The rate constant for the decomposition at 660 K is 4.5 × 10-2 s-1. (a) If we begin with an initial SO2Cl2 pressure of 450 torr, what is the partial pressure of this substance after 60 s?