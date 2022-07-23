Textbook Question
(a) The gas-phase decomposition of SO2Cl2, SO2Cl2(g) → SO2(g) + Cl2(g), is first order in SO2Cl2. At 600 K the half-life for this process is 2.3 × 105 s. What is the rate constant at this temperature?
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(a) The gas-phase decomposition of SO2Cl2, SO2Cl2(g) → SO2(g) + Cl2(g), is first order in SO2Cl2. At 600 K the half-life for this process is 2.3 × 105 s. What is the rate constant at this temperature?
(b) At 320°C the rate constant is 2.2 × 10-5 s-1. What is the half-life at this temperature?
(a) For the generic reaction A → B what quantity, when graphed versus time, will yield a straight line for a first-order reaction?