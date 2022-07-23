Order of Reaction

The order of a reaction refers to the exponent to which the concentration of a reactant is raised in the rate law. It provides insight into the relationship between concentration and reaction rate. For example, a first-order reaction means that the rate is directly proportional to the concentration of that reactant, while a second-order reaction indicates that the rate is proportional to the square of the concentration. The overall order of the reaction is the sum of the individual orders.