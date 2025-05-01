Problem 28b,c,d,f

Consider a hypothetical reaction between A, B, and C that is first order in A, zero order in B, and second order in C. (b) How does the rate change when [A] is doubled and the other reactant concentrations are held constant? (c) How does the rate change when [B] is tripled and the other reactant concentrations are held constant? (d) How does the rate change when [C] is tripled and the other reactant concentrations are held constant? (f) By what factor does the rate change when the concentrations of all three reactants are cut in half?