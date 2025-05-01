Problem 74c

When 2.00 mol of SO 2 Cl 2 is placed in a 2.00-L flask at 303 K, 56% of the SO 2 Cl 2 decomposes to SO 2 and Cl 2 : SO 2 Cl 2 (g) ⇌ SO 2 (g) + Cl 2 (g) (c) According to Le Châtelier's principle, would the percent of SO 2 Cl 2 that decomposes increase, decrease or stay the same if the mixture were transferred to a 15.00-L vessel?