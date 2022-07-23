Chapter 15, Problem 66b
Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (b) To maximize the equilibrium yield of methanol, would you use a high or low temperature?
Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (f) increase temperature.
Consider the following equilibrium between oxides of nitrogen 3 NO(g) ⇌ NO2(g) + N2O(g) (a) Use data in Appendix C to calculate ΔH° for this reaction.
Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (a) Use thermochemical data in Appendix C to calculate ΔH° for this reaction.
Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (c) To maximize the equilibrium yield of methanol, would you use a high or low pressure?
Ozone, O3, decomposes to molecular oxygen in the stratosphere according to the reaction 2 O31g2¡3 O21g2. Would an increase in pressure favor the formation of ozone or of oxygen?