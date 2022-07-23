Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (e) add a catalyst
Consider the following equilibrium, for which Δ𝐻<0
2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO3(𝑔)
(f) How will each of the following changes affect an equilibrium mixture of the three gases: SO3(𝑔) is removed from the system?
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Key Concepts
Le Chatelier's Principle
Equilibrium Constant (K)
Endothermic vs. Exothermic Reactions
Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (d) decrease the volume of the container in which the reaction occurs
Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (a) increase [NH3] (b) increase [H2O] (c) decrease [O2]
At 80°C, 𝐾𝑐 = 1.87×10−3 for the reaction PH3BCl3(𝑠) ⇌ PH3(𝑔) + BCl3(𝑔) (a) Calculate the equilibrium concentrations of PH3 and BCl3 if a solid sample of PH3BCl3 is placed in a closed vessel at 80°C and decomposes until equilibrium is reached. (b) If the flask has a volume of 0.250 L, what is the minimum mass of PH3BCl3(𝑠) that must be added to the flask to achieve equilibrium?