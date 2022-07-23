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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 62e
Chapter 15, Problem 62e

Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (e) add a catalyst

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1
Identify the role of a catalyst in a chemical reaction: A catalyst speeds up the rate of a reaction by providing an alternative pathway with a lower activation energy.
Understand that a catalyst does not affect the position of equilibrium: It accelerates both the forward and reverse reactions equally.
Recognize that since the catalyst does not change the equilibrium position, it does not alter the concentrations of reactants or products at equilibrium.
Conclude that adding a catalyst will not change the yield of NO at equilibrium.
Summarize: Adding a catalyst increases the rate at which equilibrium is reached but does not change the equilibrium yield of NO.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In this state, the system is dynamic, meaning that reactions continue to occur, but there is no net change in the amounts of substances. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how changes in conditions affect the yield of products in a reaction.
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Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is subjected to a change in concentration, temperature, or pressure, the system will adjust to counteract that change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how the yield of products, such as NO in the given reaction, will respond to various alterations in the system, including the addition of reactants or products.
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Role of Catalysts

A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. It works by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur. Importantly, while a catalyst speeds up the attainment of equilibrium, it does not change the position of the equilibrium or the yield of products at equilibrium, meaning it does not affect the concentrations of reactants or products once equilibrium is reached.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following equilibrium, for which Δ𝐻<0

2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO3(𝑔)

(f) How will each of the following changes affect an equilibrium mixture of the three gases: SO3(𝑔) is removed from the system?

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (f) increase temperature.

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (d) decrease the volume of the container in which the reaction occurs

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (a) increase [NH3] (b) increase [H2O] (c) decrease [O2]

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