Textbook Question
Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (b) To maximize the equilibrium yield of methanol, would you use a high or low temperature?
583
views
Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (b) To maximize the equilibrium yield of methanol, would you use a high or low temperature?
Consider the following equilibrium between oxides of nitrogen 3 NO(g) ⇌ NO2(g) + N2O(g) (a) Use data in Appendix C to calculate ΔH° for this reaction.
Ozone, O3, decomposes to molecular oxygen in the stratosphere according to the reaction 2 O31g2¡3 O21g2. Would an increase in pressure favor the formation of ozone or of oxygen?
Consider the following equilibrium between oxides of nitrogen
3 NO(g) ⇌ NO2(g) + N2O(g)
(c) At constant temperature, would a change in the volume of the container affect the fraction of products in the equilibrium mixture?