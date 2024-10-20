Problem 1d
Two different gases occupy the two bulbs shown here. Consider the process that occurs when the stopcock is opened, assuming the gases behave ideally. (d) How does the process affect the entropy of the surroundings?
Problem 3b
b. If energy can flow in and out of the system to maintain a constant temperature during the process, what can you say about the entropy change of the surroundings as a result of this process?
Problem 4
Predict the signs of ΔH and ΔS for this reaction. Explain your choice.
Problem 5c
The accompanying diagram shows how entropy varies with temperature for a substance that is a gas at the highest temperature shown. (c) If this substance is a perfect crystal at T = 0 K, what is the value of S at this temperature?
Problem 6a
Isomers are molecules that have the same chemical formula but different arrangements of atoms, as shown here for two isomers of pentane, C5H12.
(a) Do you expect a significant difference in the enthalpy of combustion of the two isomers? Explain.
Problem 6b
Isomers are molecules that have the same chemical formula but different arrangements of atoms, as shown here for two isomers of pentane, C5H12.
(b) Which isomer do you expect to have the higher standard molar entropy? Explain.
Problem 7b
The accompanying diagram shows how ΔH (red line) and TΔS (blue line) change with temperature for a hypothetical reaction.
(b) In what temperature range is this reaction spontaneous?
Problem 9a
Consider a reaction A2(𝑔) + B2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 AB(𝑔), atoms of A shown in red in the diagram and atoms of B shown in blue. (a) If 𝐾𝑐 = 1, which box represents the system at equilibrium?
Problem 9b
Consider a reaction A2(𝑔) + B2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 AB(𝑔), atoms of A shown in red in the diagram and atoms of B shown in blue. (b) If 𝐾𝑐 = 1, which box represents the system at 𝑄 < 𝐾𝑐?
Problem 11a
Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (a) the ripening of a banana
Problem 11d
Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (d) lightning
Problem 11e
Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (e) formation of CH4 and O2 molecules from CO2 and H2O at room temperature and 1 atm of pressure?
Problem 12
Which of the following processes are spontaneous?
a. the melting of ice cubes at −10 °C and 1 atm pressure
b. separating a mixture of N2 and O2 into two separate samples, one that is pure N2 and one that is pure O2
c. alignment of iron filings in a magnetic field
d. the reaction of hydrogen gas with oxygen gas to form water vapor at room temperature
e. the dissolution of HCl(g) in water to form concentrated hydrochloric acid
Problem 13
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) A reaction that is spontaneous in one direction will be nonspontaneous in the reverse direction under the same reaction conditions. (b) All spontaneous processes are fast. (c) Most spontaneous processes are reversible. (d) An isothermal process is one in which the system loses no heat. (e) The maximum amount of work can be accomplished by an irreversible process rather than a reversible one.
Problem 14d
(d) Does the amount of work that a system can do on its surroundings depend on the path of the process?
Problem 15a
Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (a) Is this process endothermic or exothermic?
Problem 15b
Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (b) In what temperature range is it a spontaneous process?
Problem 15c
Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (c) In what temperature range is it a nonspontaneous process?
Problem 15d
Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (d) At what temperature are the two phases in equilibrium?
Problem 16b
The normal freezing point of n-octane (C8H18) is -57 °C. (b) In what temperature range is the freezing of n-octane a spontaneous process?
Problem 16d
The normal freezing point of n-octane (C8H18) is -57 °C. (d) Is there any temperature at which liquid n-octane and solid n-octane are in equilibrium? Explain.
Problem 17a
Consider a process in which an ideal gas changes from state 1 to state 2 in such a way that its temperature changes from 300 K to 200 K. (a) Does the temperature change depend on whether the process is reversible or irreversible?
Problem 17b
Consider a process in which an ideal gas changes from state 1 to state 2 in such a way that its temperature changes from 300 K to 200 K. (b) Is this process isothermal?
Problem 17c
Consider a process in which an ideal gas changes from state 1 to state 2 in such a way that its temperature changes from 300 K to 200 K. (c) Does the change in the internal energy, ΔE, depend on the particular pathway taken to carry out this change of state?
Problem 18c
A system goes from state 1 to state 2 and back to state 1. (c) Suppose the changes in state are reversible processes. Is the work done by the system upon going from state 1 to state 2 the same or different as compared to that upon going from state 2 back to state 1?
- Consider a system consisting of an ice cube. (a) Under what conditions can the ice cube melt reversibly?
Problem 19
Problem 21d
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) ΔS is a state function. (b) If a system undergoes a reversible change, the entropy of the universe increases. (c) If a system undergoes a reversible process, the change in entropy of the system is exactly matched by an equal and opposite change in the entropy of the surroundings. (d) If a system undergoes a reversible process, the entropy change of the system must be zero.
Problem 23a
The normal boiling point of Br2(l) is 58.8 °C, and its molar enthalpy of vaporization is ΔHvap = 29.6 kJ/mol. (a) When Br2(l) boils at its normal boiling point, does its entropy increase or decrease?
Problem 23b
The normal boiling point of Br2(𝑙) is 58.8 °C, and its molar enthalpy of vaporization is Δ𝐻vap=29.6 kJ/mol. (b) Calculate the value of Δ𝑆 when 1.00 mol of Br2(𝑙) is vaporized at 58.8 °C.
Problem 24a
The element gallium (Ga) freezes at 29.8 °C, and its molar enthalpy of fusion is ΔHfus = 5.59 kJ/mol. (a) When molten gallium solidifies to Ga(s) at its normal melting point, is ΔS positive or negative?
Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
