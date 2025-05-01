Problem 37

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) The third law of thermodynamics says that the entropy of a perfect, pure crystal at absolute zero increases with the mass of the crystal. (b) “Translational motion” of molecules refers to their change in spatial location as a function of time. (c) “Rotational” and “vibrational” motions contribute to the entropy in atomic gases like He and Xe. (d) The larger the number of atoms in a molecule, the more degrees of freedom of rotational and vibrational motion it likely has.