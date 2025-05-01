Reaction Quotient (Q)

The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative concentrations of products and reactants at any point in a reaction, not necessarily at equilibrium. It is calculated similarly to the equilibrium constant but uses the current concentrations instead of equilibrium concentrations. Comparing Q to K helps predict the direction in which a reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium: if Q < K, the reaction will shift to the right (toward products), and if Q > K, it will shift to the left (toward reactants).