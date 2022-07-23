The accompanying diagram shows how ΔH (red line) and TΔS (blue line) change with temperature for a hypothetical reaction.
(b) In what temperature range is this reaction spontaneous?
The accompanying diagram shows how ΔH (red line) and TΔS (blue line) change with temperature for a hypothetical reaction.
(b) In what temperature range is this reaction spontaneous?
Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (d) lightning
Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (e) formation of CH4 and O2 molecules from CO2 and H2O at room temperature and 1 atm of pressure?
Which of the following processes are spontaneous?
a. the melting of ice cubes at −10 °C and 1 atm pressure
b. separating a mixture of N2 and O2 into two separate samples, one that is pure N2 and one that is pure O2
c. alignment of iron filings in a magnetic field
d. the reaction of hydrogen gas with oxygen gas to form water vapor at room temperature
e. the dissolution of HCl(g) in water to form concentrated hydrochloric acid