Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant (Kc) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients. A Kc value of 1 indicates that the concentrations of reactants and products are equal at equilibrium, suggesting that neither side is favored. This concept is crucial for predicting the direction of a reaction and understanding the balance between reactants and products.