Problem 48

Predict which member of each of the following pairs has the greater standard entropy at 25°C: (a) C6H6(l) or C6H6(g). Use Appendix C to find the standard entropy of each substance. (b) CO(g) or CO2(g). Use Appendix C to find the standard entropy of each substance. (c) 1 mol N2O4(g) or 2 mol NO2(g). Use Appendix C to find the standard entropy of each substance. (d) HCl(g) or HCl(aq). Use Appendix C to find the standard entropy of each substance.