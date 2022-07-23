Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) A reaction that is spontaneous in one direction will be nonspontaneous in the reverse direction under the same reaction conditions. (b) All spontaneous processes are fast. (c) Most spontaneous processes are reversible. (d) An isothermal process is one in which the system loses no heat. (e) The maximum amount of work can be accomplished by an irreversible process rather than a reversible one.