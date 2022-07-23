Textbook Question
Consider a reaction A2(𝑔) + B2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 AB(𝑔), atoms of A shown in red in the diagram and atoms of B shown in blue. (a) If 𝐾𝑐 = 1, which box represents the system at equilibrium?
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Consider a reaction A2(𝑔) + B2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 AB(𝑔), atoms of A shown in red in the diagram and atoms of B shown in blue. (a) If 𝐾𝑐 = 1, which box represents the system at equilibrium?
The accompanying diagram shows how entropy varies with temperature for a substance that is a gas at the highest temperature shown. (c) If this substance is a perfect crystal at T = 0 K, what is the value of S at this temperature?
Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (d) lightning
Predict the signs of ΔH and ΔS for this reaction. Explain your choice.