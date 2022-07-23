Textbook Question
For a certain chemical reaction, ΔH° = -35.4 kJ and ΔS° = -85.5 J/K. (b) Does the reaction lead to an increase or decrease in the randomness or disorder of the system?
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For a certain chemical reaction, ΔH° = -35.4 kJ and ΔS° = -85.5 J/K. (b) Does the reaction lead to an increase or decrease in the randomness or disorder of the system?
Using S° values from Appendix C, calculate ΔS° values for the following reactions. In each case, account for the sign of ΔS°.
(a) C2H4(g) + H2(g) → C2H6(g)
(b) N2O4(g) → 2 NO2(g)
(c) Be(OH)2(s) → BeO(s) + H2O(g)
(d) 2 CH3OH(g) + 3 O2(g) ⟶ 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g)
For a certain chemical reaction, ΔH° = -35.4 kJ and ΔS° = -85.5 J/K. (c) Calculate ΔG° for the reaction at 298 K. (d) Is the reaction spontaneous at 298 K under standard conditions?