Entropy

Entropy (S) is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. It quantifies the number of ways a system can be arranged, with higher entropy indicating greater disorder. In thermodynamics, changes in entropy (ΔS) are important for predicting the direction of spontaneous processes. According to the second law of thermodynamics, the total entropy of an isolated system can never decrease over time, which plays a key role in determining the feasibility of reactions.