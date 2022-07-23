Textbook Question
(a) For a process that occurs at constant temperature, does the change in Gibbs free energy depend on changes in the enthalpy and entropy of the system?
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(a) For a process that occurs at constant temperature, does the change in Gibbs free energy depend on changes in the enthalpy and entropy of the system?
For a certain chemical reaction, ΔH° = -35.4 kJ and ΔS° = -85.5 J/K. (c) Calculate ΔG° for the reaction at 298 K. (d) Is the reaction spontaneous at 298 K under standard conditions?