Problem 39

The standard reduction potentials of the following halfreactions are given in Appendix E:

Ag+(aq) + e- → Ag(s)

Cu2+(aq) + 2 e- → Cu(s)

Ni2+(aq) + 2 e- → Ni(s)

Cr3+(aq) + 3 e- → Cr(s)

(a) Determine which combination of these half-cell reactions leads to the cell reaction with the largest positive cell potential and calculate the value.

(b) Determine which combination of these half-cell reactions leads to the cell reaction with the smallest positive cell potential and calculate the value.