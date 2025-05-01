Problem 24a,b,c,d
Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (a) Mo3+(aq) → Mo(s) (acidic solution) (b) H2SO3(aq) → SO42-(aq) (acidic solution) (c) NO3-(aq) → NO(g) (acidic solution) (d) O2(g) → H2O(l) (acidic solution)
Problem 24g
Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (g) Cr(OH)3(s) → CrO42-(aq) (basic solution)
Problem 25a,b,c
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: (a) Cr2O72-(aq) + I-(aq) → Cr3+(aq) + IO3-(aq) (acidic solution) (b) MnO4-(aq) + CH3O(1aq) → Mn2+(aq) + HCOOH(aq) (acidic solution) (c) I2(s) + OCl-(aq) → IO3-(aq) + Cl-(aq) (acidic solution)
Problem 25d
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: As2O3(s) + NO3-(aq) → H3AsO4(aq) + N2O3(aq) (acidic solution)
Problem 25e
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: MnO4-(aq) + Br-(aq) → MnO2(s) + BrO3-(aq) (basic solution)
Problem 26f
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents. (Recall that the O atoms in hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, have an atypical oxidation state.) H2O21aq2 + ClO21aq2 ¡ ClO2-1aq2 + O21g2 (basic solution)
- Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (a) The anode is the electrode at which oxidation takes place. (b) A voltaic cell always has a positive emf.
Problem 28
Problem 29f
A voltaic cell similar to that shown in Figure 20.5 is constructed. One electrode half-cell consists of a silver strip placed in a solution of AgNO3, and the other has an iron strip placed in a solution of FeCl2. The overall cell reaction is Fe1s2 + 2 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Fe2+1aq2 + 2 Ag1s2 (f) In which directions do the cations and anions migrate through the solution?
Problem 31a
(a) What is the definition of the volt?
Problem 31b
(b) Do all voltaic cells produce a positive cell potential?
- (a) Which electrode of a voltaic cell, the cathode or the anode, corresponds to the higher potential energy for the electrons? (b) What are the units for electrical potential? How does this unit relate to energy expressed in joules?
Problem 32
- (a) Write the half-reaction that occurs at a hydrogen electrode in acidic aqueous solution when it serves as the cathode of a voltaic cell. (b) What is standard about the standard hydrogen electrode?
Problem 33
Problem 33b
(b) Write the half-reaction that occurs at a hydrogen electrode in acidic aqueous solution when it serves as the anode of a voltaic cell.
Problem 34c
(c) Why is it impossible to measure the standard reduction potential of a single half-reaction?
- A voltaic cell that uses the reaction Tl3+(aq) + 2 Cr2+(aq) → Tl+(aq) + 2 Cr3+(aq) has a measured standard cell potential of +1.19 V. (c) Sketch the voltaic cell, label the anode and cathode, and indicate the direction of electron flow.
Problem 35
Problem 36c
A voltaic cell that uses the reaction PdCl42-(aq) + Cd(s) → Pd(s) + 4 Cl-(aq) + Cd2+(aq) has a measured standard cell potential of +1.03 V. (c) Sketch the voltaic cell, label the anode and cathode, and indicate the direction of electron flow
Problem 37c
Using standard reduction potentials (Appendix E), calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactions: (c) Fe1s2 + 2 Fe3+1aq2 ¡ 3 Fe2+1aq2
Problem 37d
Using standard reduction potentials (Appendix E), calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactions: (d) 2 NO3-1aq2 + 8 H+1aq2 + 3 Cu1s2 ¡ 2 NO1g2 + 4 H2O1l2 + 3 Cu2+1aq2
- Using data in Appendix E, calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactions: (a) H2(g) + F2(g) → 2 H+(aq) + 2 F-(aq) (b) Cu2+(aq) + Ca(s) → Cu(s) + Ca2+(aq) (c) 3 Fe2+(aq) → Fe(s) + 2 Fe3+(aq) (d) 2 ClO3-(aq) + 10 Br-(aq) + 12 H+(aq) → Cl2(g) + 5 Br2(l) + 6 H2O(l)
Problem 38
Problem 39
The standard reduction potentials of the following halfreactions are given in Appendix E:
Ag+(aq) + e- → Ag(s)
Cu2+(aq) + 2 e- → Cu(s)
Ni2+(aq) + 2 e- → Ni(s)
Cr3+(aq) + 3 e- → Cr(s)
(a) Determine which combination of these half-cell reactions leads to the cell reaction with the largest positive cell potential and calculate the value.
(b) Determine which combination of these half-cell reactions leads to the cell reaction with the smallest positive cell potential and calculate the value.
- A 1 M solution of Cu(NO3)2 is placed in a beaker with a strip of Cu metal. A 1 M solution of SnSO4 is placed in a second beaker with a strip of Sn metal. A salt bridge connects the two beakers, and wires to a voltmeter link the two metal electrodes. (a) Which electrode serves as the anode, and which as the cathode? (b) Which electrode gains mass, and which loses mass as the cell reaction proceeds?
Problem 41
Problem 42
A voltaic cell consists of a strip of cadmium metal in a solution of Cd(NO3)2 in one beaker, and in the other beaker a platinum electrode is immersed in a NaCl solution, with Cl2 gas bubbled around the electrode. A salt bridge connects the two beakers. (a) Which electrode serves as the anode, and which as the cathode? (b) Does the Cd electrode gain or lose mass as the cell reaction proceeds? (c) Write the equation for the overall cell reaction.
Problem 43a,b,c
From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger reducing agent: (a) Fe(s) or Mg(s) (b) Ca(s) or Al(s) (c) H2(g, acidic solution) or H2S(g)
Problem 43d
From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger reducing agent: (d) BrO3-1aq2 or IO3-1aq2
- From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger oxidizing agent: (a) Cl2(g) or Br2(l) (b) Zn2+(aq) or Cd2+(aq) (c) Cl-(aq) or ClO3-(aq) (d) H2O2(aq) or O3(g)
Problem 44
Problem 45a,b,c
By using the data in Appendix E, determine whether each of the following substances is likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (a) Cl2(g), (b) MnO4- (aq, acidic solution), (c) Ba(s)
Problem 45d
By using the data in Appendix E, determine whether each of the following substances is likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (d) Zn(s)
Problem 46
Is each of the following substances likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (a) Ce3+(aq) (b) Ca(s) (c) ClO3-(aq) (d) N2O5(g)?
Problem 47a
(a) Assuming standard conditions, arrange the following in order of increasing strength as oxidizing agents in acidic solution: Cr2O72-, H2O2, Cu2+, Cl2, O2.
- Based on the data in Appendix E, (a) which of the following is the strongest oxidizing agent, and which is the weakest in acidic solution: Br2, H2O2, Zn, Cr2O72-?
Problem 48
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
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