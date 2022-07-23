Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents. (Recall that the O atoms in hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, have an atypical oxidation state.) H2O21aq2 + ClO21aq2 ¡ ClO2-1aq2 + O21g2 (basic solution)
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: As2O3(s) + NO3-(aq) → H3AsO4(aq) + N2O3(aq) (acidic solution)
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Key Concepts
Redox Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
Identifying Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (a) Mo3+(aq) → Mo(s) (acidic solution) (b) H2SO3(aq) → SO42-(aq) (acidic solution) (c) NO3-(aq) → NO(g) (acidic solution) (d) O2(g) → H2O(l) (acidic solution)
Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (g) Cr(OH)3(s) → CrO42-(aq) (basic solution)
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: (a) Cr2O72-(aq) + I-(aq) → Cr3+(aq) + IO3-(aq) (acidic solution) (b) MnO4-(aq) + CH3O(1aq) → Mn2+(aq) + HCOOH(aq) (acidic solution) (c) I2(s) + OCl-(aq) → IO3-(aq) + Cl-(aq) (acidic solution)
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: MnO4-(aq) + Br-(aq) → MnO2(s) + BrO3-(aq) (basic solution)