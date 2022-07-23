Skip to main content
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 25d
Chapter 20, Problem 25d

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: As2O3(s) + NO3-(aq) → H3AsO4(aq) + N2O3(aq) (acidic solution)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write the unbalanced equation: \( \text{As}_2\text{O}_3 (s) + \text{NO}_3^- (aq) \rightarrow \text{H}_3\text{AsO}_4 (aq) + \text{N}_2\text{O}_3 (aq) \).
Step 2: Separate the equation into two half-reactions, one for oxidation and one for reduction. Identify the changes in oxidation states for arsenic and nitrogen.
Step 3: Balance each half-reaction for mass and charge. For the oxidation half-reaction, balance arsenic and oxygen atoms, then add \( \text{H}^+ \) ions to balance hydrogen in acidic solution. For the reduction half-reaction, balance nitrogen and oxygen atoms, then add \( \text{H}^+ \) ions.
Step 4: Balance the charges in each half-reaction by adding electrons. Ensure that the number of electrons lost in the oxidation half-reaction equals the number of electrons gained in the reduction half-reaction.
Step 5: Combine the balanced half-reactions, cancel out common species, and identify the oxidizing agent (the species that gets reduced) and the reducing agent (the species that gets oxidized).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Redox Reactions

Redox reactions, or oxidation-reduction reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between species. In these reactions, one substance is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). Understanding the changes in oxidation states of the elements involved is crucial for identifying the oxidizing and reducing agents.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process often involves adjusting coefficients in front of compounds and may require balancing charges in redox reactions, especially in acidic or basic solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations

Identifying Oxidizing and Reducing Agents

The oxidizing agent is the species that gets reduced (gains electrons), while the reducing agent is the species that gets oxidized (loses electrons). To identify these agents, one must analyze the changes in oxidation states of the elements in the reaction, determining which species undergoes reduction and which undergoes oxidation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:01
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents. (Recall that the O atoms in hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, have an atypical oxidation state.) H2O21aq2 + ClO21aq2 ¡ ClO2-1aq2 + O21g2 (basic solution)

491
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (a) Mo3+(aq) → Mo(s) (acidic solution) (b) H2SO3(aq) → SO42-(aq) (acidic solution) (c) NO3-(aq) → NO(g) (acidic solution) (d) O2(g) → H2O(l) (acidic solution)

504
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (g) Cr(OH)3(s) → CrO42-(aq) (basic solution)

1151
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: (a) Cr2O72-(aq) + I-(aq) → Cr3+(aq) + IO3-(aq) (acidic solution) (b) MnO4-(aq) + CH3O(1aq) → Mn2+(aq) + HCOOH(aq) (acidic solution) (c) I2(s) + OCl-(aq) → IO3-(aq) + Cl-(aq) (acidic solution)

771
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: MnO4-(aq) + Br-(aq) → MnO2(s) + BrO3-(aq) (basic solution)

703
views