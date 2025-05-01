Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents. (Recall that the O atoms in hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, have an atypical oxidation state.) H2O21aq2 + ClO21aq2 ¡ ClO2-1aq2 + O21g2 (basic solution)
Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (a) The anode is the electrode at which oxidation takes place. (b) A voltaic cell always has a positive emf.
Key Concepts
Electrodes in Electrochemical Cells
Voltaic Cells and Electromotive Force (emf)
True/False Statements in Chemistry
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: As2O3(s) + NO3-(aq) → H3AsO4(aq) + N2O3(aq) (acidic solution)
(a) What is the definition of the volt?
A voltaic cell similar to that shown in Figure 20.5 is constructed. One electrode half-cell consists of a silver strip placed in a solution of AgNO3, and the other has an iron strip placed in a solution of FeCl2. The overall cell reaction is Fe1s2 + 2 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Fe2+1aq2 + 2 Ag1s2 (f) In which directions do the cations and anions migrate through the solution?
(b) Do all voltaic cells produce a positive cell potential?
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: MnO4-(aq) + Br-(aq) → MnO2(s) + BrO3-(aq) (basic solution)