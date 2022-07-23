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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 26f
Chapter 20, Problem 26f

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents. (Recall that the O atoms in hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, have an atypical oxidation state.) H2O21aq2 + ClO21aq2 ¡ ClO2-1aq2 + O21g2 (basic solution)

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Identify the oxidation states of each element in the reactants and products. Remember that in hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), oxygen has an oxidation state of -1.
Determine which elements are oxidized and reduced by comparing the changes in oxidation states from reactants to products.
Write the half-reactions for the oxidation and reduction processes. Balance the atoms and charges in each half-reaction separately.
Combine the balanced half-reactions, ensuring that the electrons lost in the oxidation half-reaction equal the electrons gained in the reduction half-reaction.
Identify the oxidizing agent (the species that is reduced) and the reducing agent (the species that is oxidized) based on the changes in oxidation states.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state, while reduction involves the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. In redox reactions, one species is oxidized and another is reduced, which is essential for balancing chemical equations.
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Oxidizing and Reducing Agents

An oxidizing agent is a substance that causes oxidation by accepting electrons, while a reducing agent is one that causes reduction by donating electrons. Identifying these agents is crucial in redox reactions, as they play key roles in the electron transfer process. In the given reaction, the oxidizing agent is the species that gets reduced, and the reducing agent is the one that gets oxidized.
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Balancing Redox Reactions in Basic Solution

Balancing redox reactions in a basic solution involves a systematic approach that includes separating the half-reactions, balancing atoms and charges, and then combining them. In basic solutions, hydroxide ions (OH-) are used to balance the hydrogen atoms and neutralize any excess charges. This method ensures that both mass and charge are conserved in the final balanced equation.
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