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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 24a,b,c,d
Chapter 20, Problem 24a,b,c,d

Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (a) Mo3+(aq) → Mo(s) (acidic solution) (b) H2SO3(aq) → SO42-(aq) (acidic solution) (c) NO3-(aq) → NO(g) (acidic solution) (d) O2(g) → H2O(l) (acidic solution)

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1
Identify the oxidation states of sulfur in H_2SO_3 and SO_4^{2-}.
Determine the change in oxidation state to identify if it is oxidation or reduction.
Balance the sulfur atoms on both sides of the equation.
Balance the oxygen atoms by adding H_2O molecules to the side that needs more oxygen.
Balance the hydrogen atoms by adding H^+ ions to the side that needs more hydrogen.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Reactions

Half-reactions are the individual oxidation or reduction processes that occur in a redox reaction. They represent the transfer of electrons, with oxidation involving the loss of electrons and reduction involving the gain of electrons. Balancing half-reactions is essential for understanding the overall redox process and ensuring that the number of electrons lost equals the number gained.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation is defined as the process where a substance loses electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state, while reduction is the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. In redox reactions, one species is oxidized and another is reduced, and identifying these processes is crucial for balancing chemical equations and understanding reaction mechanisms.
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Balancing Redox Reactions in Acidic Solution

When balancing redox reactions in acidic solutions, it is important to account for hydrogen ions (H+) and water (H2O) to ensure mass and charge balance. The steps typically involve separating the half-reactions, balancing the atoms other than O and H, then balancing O with H2O and H with H+. Finally, the charges are balanced by adding electrons, which helps in determining the overall balanced equation.
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