Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: As2O3(s) + NO3-(aq) → H3AsO4(aq) + N2O3(aq) (acidic solution)
Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (a) Mo3+(aq) → Mo(s) (acidic solution) (b) H2SO3(aq) → SO42-(aq) (acidic solution) (c) NO3-(aq) → NO(g) (acidic solution) (d) O2(g) → H2O(l) (acidic solution)
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Key Concepts
Half-Reactions
Oxidation and Reduction
Balancing Redox Reactions in Acidic Solution
Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (a) Sn2+(aq) → Sn4+(aq) (acidic solution) (b) TiO2(s) → Ti2+(aq) (acidic solution) (c) ClO3-(aq) → Cl-(aq) (acidic solution) (d) N2(g) → NH4+(aq) (acidic solution)
Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (g) Cr(OH)3(s) → CrO42-(aq) (basic solution)
Hydrazine (N2H4) and dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) form a self-igniting mixture that has been used as a rocket propellant. The reaction products are N2 and H2O. (c) Which substance serves as the reducing agent and which as the oxidizing agent?
Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: (a) Cr2O72-(aq) + I-(aq) → Cr3+(aq) + IO3-(aq) (acidic solution) (b) MnO4-(aq) + CH3O(1aq) → Mn2+(aq) + HCOOH(aq) (acidic solution) (c) I2(s) + OCl-(aq) → IO3-(aq) + Cl-(aq) (acidic solution)
At 900 °C, titanium tetrachloride vapor reacts with molten magnesium metal to form solid titanium metal and molten magnesium chloride (c) Which substance is the reductant, and which is the oxidant?