A mixture of N21g2 and H21g2 reacts in a closed container to form ammonia, NH31g2. The reaction ceases before either reactant has been totally consumed. At this stage 3.0 mol N2, 3.0 mol H2, and 3.0 mol NH3 are present. How many moles of N2 and H2 were present originally?
A mixture containing KClO3, K2CO3, KHCO3, and KCl was heated, producing CO2, O2, and H2O gases according to the following equations: 2 KClO31s2¡2 KCl1s2 + 3 O21g2 2 KHCO31s2¡K2O1s2 + H2O1g2 + 2 CO21g2 K2CO31s2¡K2O1s2 + CO21g2 The KCl does not react under the conditions of the reaction. If 100.0 g of the mixture produces 1.80 g of H2O, 13.20 g of CO2, and 4.00 g of O2, what was the composition of the original mixture? (Assume complete decomposition of the mixture.) How many grams of K2CO3 were in the original mixture?
- Viridicatumtoxin B, C30H31NO10, is a natural antibiotic compound. It requires a synthesis of 12 steps in the laboratory. Assuming all steps have equivalent yields of 85%, which is the final percent yield of the total synthesis?
Burning acetylene in oxygen can produce three different carbon-containing products: soot (very fine particles of graphite), CO(g), and CO2(g). (c) Why, when the oxygen supply is adequate, is CO2(g) the predominant carbon-containing product of the combustion of acetylene?
- A 3.50 g of an alloy which contains only lead and tin is dissolved in hot HNO3. Excess sulfuric acid is added to this solution and 1.57g of PbSO4(s) is obtained. (b) Assuming all the lead in the alloy reacted to form PbSO4, what was the amount, in grams, of lead and tin in the alloy respectively?
Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (a) Calculate the amount of HCN that gives the lethal dose in a small laboratory room measuring 3.5 * 4.5 * 2.5 m. The density of air at 26 C is 0.00118 g>cm3.
Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (c) HCN forms when synthetic fibers containing Orlon® or Acrilan ® burn. Acrilan® has an empirical formula of CH2CHCN, so HCN is 50.9% of the formula by mass. A rug measures 3.5 * 4.5 m and contains 850 g of Acrilan® fibers per square yard of carpet. If the rug burns, will a lethal dose of HCN be generated in the room? Assume that the yield of HCN from the fibers is 20% and that the carpet is 50% consumed.
The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2179%2 and O2120%2. In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (b) Both nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide are pollutants that can lead to acid rain and global warming; collectively, they are called 'NOx' gases. In 2009, the United States emitted an estimated 19 million tons of nitrogen dioxide into the atmosphere. How many grams of nitrogen dioxide is this?
The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2(79%) and O2(20%). In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (c) The production of NOx gases is an unwanted side reaction of the main engine combustion process that turns octane, C8H18, into CO2 and water. If 85% of the oxygen in an engine is used to combust octane and the remainder used to produce nitrogen dioxide, calculate how many grams of nitrogen dioxide would be produced during the combustion of 500 g of octane.
The thermite reaction, Fe2O3 + Al → Al2O3 + Fe produces so much heat that the Fe product melts. This reaction is used industrially to weld metal parts under water, where a torch cannot be employed. It is also a favorite chemical demonstration in the lecture hall (on a small scale). (b) Calculate how many grams of aluminum are needed to completely react with 500.0 g of Fe2O3 in this reaction.
The thermite reaction, Fe2O3 + Al S Al2O3 + Fe produces so much heat that the Fe product melts. This reaction is used industrially to weld metal parts under water, where a torch cannot be employed. It is also a favorite chemical demonstration in the lecture hall (on a small scale). (d) If you performed the reverse reaction— aluminum oxide plus iron makes iron oxide plus aluminum—would that reaction have heat as a reactant or a product?
- One of the most bizarre reactions in chemistry is called the Ugi reaction: R1C(=O)R2 + R3 - NH2 + R4COOH + R5NC S R4C(=O)N(R3)C(R1R2)C=ONHR5 + H2O
(a) Write out the balanced chemical equation for the Ugi reaction, for the case where R = CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2— (this is called the hexyl group) for all compounds.
