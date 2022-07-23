Chapter 3, Problem 115b

The thermite reaction, Fe 2 O 3 + Al → Al 2 O 3 + Fe produces so much heat that the Fe product melts. This reaction is used industrially to weld metal parts under water, where a torch cannot be employed. It is also a favorite chemical demonstration in the lecture hall (on a small scale). (b) Calculate how many grams of aluminum are needed to completely react with 500.0 g of Fe 2 O 3 in this reaction.

