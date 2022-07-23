Chapter 3, Problem 116

One of the most bizarre reactions in chemistry is called the Ugi reaction: R1C(=O)R2 + R3 - NH2 + R4COOH + R5NC S R4C(=O)N(R3)C(R1R2)C=ONHR5 + H2O (a) Write out the balanced chemical equation for the Ugi reaction, for the case where R = CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2— (this is called the hexyl group) for all compounds. (a) Write out the balanced chemical equation for the Ugi reaction, for the case where R = CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2— (this is called the hexyl group) for all compounds.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked