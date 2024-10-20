Problem 80a
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2 + 6 H2O1g2 In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (a) Which is the limiting reactant?
Problem 80c
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2 + 6 H2O1g2 In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the limiting reactant is completely consumed?
Problem 80d
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g) In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (d) Show that your calculations in parts (b) and (c) are consistent with the law of conservation of mass.
Problem 81a
Solutions of sodium carbonate and silver nitrate react to form solid silver carbonate and a solution of sodium nitrate. A solution containing 3.50 g of sodium carbonate is mixed with one containing 5.00 g of silver nitrate. How many grams of sodium carbonate are present after the reaction is complete?
Problem 81b
Solutions of sodium carbonate and silver nitrate react to form solid silver carbonate and a solution of sodium nitrate. A solution containing 3.50 g of sodium carbonate is mixed with one containing 5.00 g of silver nitrate. How many grams of silver carbonate are present after the reaction is complete?
Problem 82a
Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of sulfuric acid present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.
Problem 82b
Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of lead(II) acetate present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.
Problem 83a
When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (a) When 30.0 g of benzene reacts with 65.0 g of bromine, what is the theoretical yield of bromobenzene?
Problem 83b
When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (b) If the actual yield of bromobenzene is 42.3 g, what is the percentage yield?
Problem 84
When ethane 1C2H62 reacts with chlorine 1Cl22, the main product is C2H5Cl, but other products containing Cl, such as C2H4Cl2, are also obtained in small quantities. The formation of these other products reduces the yield of C2H5Cl. (a) Calculate the theoretical yield of C2H5Cl when 125 g of C2H6 reacts with 255 g of Cl2, assuming that C2H6 and Cl2 react only to form C2H2Cl and HCl. (b) Calculate the percent yield of C2H5Cl if the reaction produces 206 g of C2H5Cl.
Problem 85
Hydrogen sulfide is an impurity in natural gas that must be removed. One common removal method is called the Claus process, which relies on the reaction: 8 H2S1g2 + 4 O21g2¡S81l2 + 8 H2O1g2 Under optimal conditions the Claus process gives 98% yield of S8 from H2S. If you started with 30.0 g of H2S and 50.0 g of O2, how many grams of S8 would be produced, assuming 98% yield?
Problem 86
When hydrogen sulfide gas is bubbled into a solution of sodium hydroxide, the reaction forms sodium sulfide and water. How many grams of sodium sulfide are formed if 1.25 g of hydrogen sulfide is bubbled into a solution containing 2.00 g of sodium hydroxide, assuming that the sodium sulfide is made in 92.0% yield?
Problem 87a
Write balanced chemical equations for (a) the complete combustion of acetone (CH3COCH3), a common organic solvent
Problem 87c
Write balanced chemical equations for (c) the combination reaction between nickel metal and chlorine gas.
Problem 88a
If 2.0 mol CH3CH2CH2COOH, 2.0 mol C4H10, and 2.0 mol C6H6 are completely combusted in oxygen, which one produces the largest number of moles of H2O?
Problem 88b
If 2.0 mol CH3CH2CH2COOH, 2.0 mol C4H10, and 2.0 mol C6H6 are completely combusted in oxygen, which one produces the least? Explain.
- Calcium is an essential nutrient in our body. It is important for bone health. Four common calcium-containing supplements are calcium carbonate (CaCO3), calcium citrate (Ca3C12H10O14), calcium gluconate (CaC12H22O14), and calcium lactate (CaC6H10O6). Rank these calcium supplements in terms of the mass percentage of calcium they contain.
Problem 89
Problem 91a
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (a) What is the mass of one 2.5-nm CdSe quantum dot?
Problem 91c
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (c) What is the mass of one 6.5-nm CdSe quantum dot?
Problem 91e
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (e) If you wanted to make one 6.5-nm dot from multiple 2.5-nm dots, how many 2.5-nm dots would you need, and how many CdSe formula units would be left over, if any?
Problem 92b
(b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains 0.340% iron by mass. Calculate the molar mass of hemoglobin.
- Cinnamaldehyde is a compound that is responsible for the characteristic aroma of cinnamon. It contains 81.79% C, 6.10% H, and the remaining is oxygen. Its molar mass is 132 g/mol. Determine its molecular formula.
Problem 93
- The fluoride ion reacts with water to produce HF. (a) Write out the chemical equation for this reaction.
Problem 94
Problem 95
Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely combusted, 2.43 g of CO2 and 0.50 g of H2O are produced. What is the empirical formula of vanillin?
Problem 96
An organic compound was found to contain only C, H, and Cl. When a 1.50-g sample of the compound was completely combusted in air, 3.52 g of CO2 was formed. In a separate experiment, the chlorine in a 1.00-g sample of the compound was converted to 1.27 g of AgCl. Determine the empirical formula of the compound.
- A compound, Na2Cr2Ox, where x is unknown, is analyzed and found to contain 39.70% Cr. What is the value of x?
Problem 97
Problem 98a
An element X forms an iodide 1XI32 and a chloride 1XCl32. The iodide is quantitatively converted to the chloride when it is heated in a stream of chlorine: 2 XI3 + 3 Cl2¡2 XCl3 + 3 I2 If 0.5000 g of XI3 is treated with chlorine, 0.2360 g of XCl3 is obtained. (a) Calculate the atomic weight of the element X.
Problem 99a
A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (a) How many moles of sodium iodide are needed to remove 5.95 * 10-6 mol of O3?
Problem 99b
A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (b) How many grams of sodium iodide are needed to remove 1.3 mg of O3?
Problem 101
The fat stored in a camel's hump is a source of both energy and water. Calculate the mass of H2O produced by the metabolism of 1.0 kg of fat, assuming the fat consists entirely of tristearin 1C57H110O62, a typical animal fat, and assuming that during metabolism, tristearin reacts with O2 to form only CO2 and H2O.
