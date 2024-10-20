Problem 90c1

"The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms:

(c) By what factor has the number of atoms on the surface increased in going to arrangement B from arrangement A?