Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 42a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 5, Problem 42a

Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (a) 1 mol I2(s) or 1 mol I2(g) at the same temperature

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy

Enthalpy is a thermodynamic property that represents the total heat content of a system. It is defined as the sum of the internal energy and the product of pressure and volume. Enthalpy changes are crucial for understanding heat transfer during chemical reactions and phase changes, making it essential for predicting the stability and energy of substances in different states.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:34
Enthalpy of Formation

Phase Changes

Phase changes refer to the transitions between solid, liquid, and gas states of matter. These changes involve energy transfer, typically in the form of heat, which affects the enthalpy of a substance. For example, when a solid transitions to a gas (sublimation), it absorbs energy, resulting in a higher enthalpy for the gaseous state compared to the solid state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
Entropy in Phase Changes

Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy (G) is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. It combines enthalpy and entropy to predict the spontaneity of processes. While not directly asked in the question, understanding Gibbs Free Energy helps contextualize why certain phases are favored under specific conditions, such as temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Gibbs Free Energy of Reactions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?

3135
views
Textbook Question

The complete combustion of methane, CH41g2, to form H2O1l2 and CO21g2 at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of heat per mole of CH4. (b) Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.

879
views
Textbook Question

Atomic hydrogen (H) is used in welding (AHW). The atoms recombine to hydrogen molecules with a large release of heat according to the following reaction: 2 H1g2 → H21g2 (b) Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 H1g2 or H21g2?

597
views
Textbook Question

Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (b) 2 mol of iodine atoms or 1 mol of I2

325
views
Textbook Question

Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (c) 1 mol I2(g) and 1 mol H2(g) at 25 °C or 2 mol HI(g) at 25 °C

308
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat transferred when 24.0 g of CH3OH(g) is decomposed by this reaction at constant pressure.

717
views
1
rank