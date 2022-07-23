Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy Enthalpy is a thermodynamic property that represents the total heat content of a system. It is defined as the sum of the internal energy and the product of pressure and volume. Enthalpy changes are crucial for understanding heat transfer during chemical reactions and phase changes, making it essential for predicting the stability and energy of substances in different states.

Phase Changes Phase changes refer to the transitions between solid, liquid, and gas states of matter. These changes involve energy transfer, typically in the form of heat, which affects the enthalpy of a substance. For example, when a solid transitions to a gas (sublimation), it absorbs energy, resulting in a higher enthalpy for the gaseous state compared to the solid state.