Chapter 5, Problem 41b

Atomic hydrogen (H) is used in welding (AHW). The atoms recombine to hydrogen molecules with a large release of heat according to the following reaction: 2 H1g2 → H21g2 (b) Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 H1g2 or H21g2?

