Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 41b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 41b

Atomic hydrogen (H) is used in welding (AHW). The atoms recombine to hydrogen molecules with a large release of heat according to the following reaction: 2 H1g2 → H21g2 (b) Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 H1g2 or H21g2?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone's here. We have potassium chloride dissolving in water to form K plus and cl minus ions in the temperature of the solution decreases and were asked to identify which has a higher entropy potassium chloride or the K plus in K cl ions. So when the temperature of the solution decreases, this means that he is absorbed. So this is gonna be an endo thermic process. So DELTA H. It's positive in DELTA H. Other reactivates got me less than DELTA H. Of the products. So this means the K plus and cl minus ions have a higher entropy. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
How much work (in J) is involved in a chemical reaction if the volume decreases from 33.6 L to 11.2 L against a constant pressure of 90.5 kPa?
746
views
Textbook Question

A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?

3135
views
Textbook Question

The complete combustion of methane, CH41g2, to form H2O1l2 and CO21g2 at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of heat per mole of CH4. (b) Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.

879
views
Textbook Question

Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (a) 1 mol I2(s) or 1 mol I2(g) at the same temperature

766
views
Textbook Question

Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (b) 2 mol of iodine atoms or 1 mol of I2

325
views
Textbook Question

Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (c) 1 mol I2(g) and 1 mol H2(g) at 25 °C or 2 mol HI(g) at 25 °C

308
views