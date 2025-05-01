Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (a) 1 mol I2(s) or 1 mol I2(g) at the same temperature
Consider the following reaction: 2 Mg(s) + O₂(g) → 2 MgO(s) ΔH = -1204 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat transferred when 3.55 g of Mg(s) reacts at constant pressure. (d) How many kilojoules of heat are absorbed when 40.3 g of MgO(s) is decomposed into Mg(s) and O₂(g) at constant pressure?
Key Concepts
Stoichiometry
Enthalpy Change (ΔH)
Molar Mass
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (b) 2 mol of iodine atoms or 1 mol of I2
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (d) How many kilojoules of heat are released when 38.5 g of CH4(g) reacts completely with O2(g) to form CH3OH(g) at constant pressure?
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (c) 1 mol I2(g) and 1 mol H2(g) at 25 °C or 2 mol HI(g) at 25 °C (d) 1 mol H2(g) at 100 °C or 1 mol H2(g) at 300 °C.
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (c) For a given sample of CH3OH, the enthalpy change during the reaction is 82.1 kJ. How many grams of methane gas are produced?
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat transferred when 24.0 g of CH3OH(g) is decomposed by this reaction at constant pressure.