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Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 40a
Chapter 5, Problem 40a

The decomposition of sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), NaHCO3(s), into Na2CO3(s), H2O(l), and CO2(g) at constant pressure requires the addition of 85 kJ of heat per two moles of NaHCO3. (a) Write a balanced thermochemical equation for the reaction.

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1
Identify the reactants and products in the decomposition reaction: NaHCO3(s) decomposes into Na2CO3(s), H2O(l), and CO2(g).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the decomposition: NaHCO3(s) → Na2CO3(s) + H2O(l) + CO2(g).
Balance the chemical equation by ensuring the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides. For this reaction, you need 2 moles of NaHCO3 to produce 1 mole of Na2CO3, 1 mole of H2O, and 1 mole of CO2. The balanced equation is: 2 NaHCO3(s) → Na2CO3(s) + H2O(l) + CO2(g).
Incorporate the thermochemical data into the balanced equation. Since 85 kJ of heat is required for the decomposition of 2 moles of NaHCO3, this energy change is written on the reactant side as it is an endothermic reaction: 2 NaHCO3(s) + 85 kJ → Na2CO3(s) + H2O(l) + CO2(g).
Verify that the equation is balanced both in terms of mass and energy, ensuring that the stoichiometry and the thermochemical data are correctly represented.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermochemical Equations

A thermochemical equation is a balanced chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change (ΔH) associated with the reaction. It indicates whether the reaction is exothermic (releases heat) or endothermic (absorbs heat). In this case, the decomposition of sodium bicarbonate is endothermic, requiring heat input, which should be included in the equation.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is crucial for obeying the law of conservation of mass. For the decomposition of sodium bicarbonate, the balanced equation must reflect the stoichiometry of the reactants and products accurately.
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Enthalpy Change (ΔH)

Enthalpy change (ΔH) is a measure of the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. In this scenario, the reaction absorbs 85 kJ of heat for every two moles of sodium bicarbonate decomposed, indicating a positive ΔH value. This information is essential for writing the thermochemical equation correctly.
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