Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (a) 1 mol I2(s) or 1 mol I2(g) at the same temperature
The decomposition of sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), NaHCO3(s), into Na2CO3(s), H2O(l), and CO2(g) at constant pressure requires the addition of 85 kJ of heat per two moles of NaHCO3. (a) Write a balanced thermochemical equation for the reaction.
Key Concepts
Thermochemical Equations
Balancing Chemical Equations
Enthalpy Change (ΔH)
The complete combustion of methane, CH4(g), to form H2O(l) and CO2(g) at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of heat per mole of CH4. (a) Write a balanced thermochemical equation for this reaction.
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (b) 2 mol of iodine atoms or 1 mol of I2
The complete combustion of methane, CH4(g), to form H2O(l) and CO2(g) at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of heat per mole of CH4. (b) Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.
Atomic hydrogen (H) is used in welding (AHW). The atoms recombine to hydrogen molecules with a large release of heat according to the following reaction: 2 H(g) → H2(g) (b) Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 H(g) or H2(g)?
A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?