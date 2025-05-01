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Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 121d
Chapter 5, Problem 121d

Consider the following unbalanced oxidation-reduction reactions in aqueous solution:
Ag+(aq) + Li(s) → Ag(s) + Li+(aq)
Fe(s) + Na+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Na(s)
K(s) + H2O(l) → KOH(aq) + H2(g)
(d) Use the activity series to predict which of these reactions should occur. (Section 4.4) Are these results in accord with your conclusion in part (c) of this problem?

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1
Identify the activity series of metals, which ranks metals by their ability to displace other metals from solutions of their ions. Metals higher in the series can displace metals lower in the series from their compounds.
For the reaction Ag+(aq) + Li(s) → Ag(s) + Li+(aq), compare the positions of Li and Ag in the activity series. Lithium is higher than silver, indicating that lithium can displace silver ions from solution, making this reaction feasible.
For the reaction Fe(s) + Na+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Na(s), compare the positions of Fe and Na in the activity series. Sodium is higher than iron, suggesting that iron cannot displace sodium ions from solution, making this reaction not feasible.
For the reaction K(s) + H2O(l) → KOH(aq) + H2(g), check the activity series to see if potassium can react with water. Potassium is highly reactive and can displace hydrogen from water, making this reaction feasible.
Summarize the findings: The reactions that should occur based on the activity series are the first and third reactions. The second reaction should not occur. Compare these predictions with the conclusions from part (c) to see if they align.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between species, resulting in changes in oxidation states. In these reactions, one species is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). Understanding the oxidation states of the reactants and products is crucial for predicting the feasibility of the reactions presented.
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Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

Activity Series

The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from compounds in solution. A more reactive metal can displace a less reactive metal from its compound, which helps predict whether a reaction will occur. In the context of the given reactions, comparing the metals involved with their positions in the activity series will determine if the reactions are feasible.
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Activity Series Chart

Aqueous Solutions and Solubility

Aqueous solutions involve substances dissolved in water, where solubility plays a key role in determining whether a reaction can occur. Some products of reactions may precipitate out of solution, while others remain dissolved. Understanding the solubility rules and the behavior of ions in solution is essential for analyzing the outcomes of the reactions presented in the question.
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Types of Aqueous Solutions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C (d) From the calorimetric data, calculate ΔH for the reaction that occurs on mixing. Assume that the calorimeter absorbs only a negligible quantity of heat, that the total volume of the solution is 100.0 mL, and that the specific heat and density of the solution after mixing are the same as those of pure water.

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Textbook Question

Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C. (a) Before mixing, how many grams of Cu are present in the solution of CuSO4?

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Textbook Question

Suppose an Olympic diver who weighs 52.0 kg executes a straight dive from a 10-m platform. At the apex of the dive, the diver is 10.8 m above the surface of the water. (b) Assuming that all the potential energy of the diver is converted into kinetic energy at the surface of the water, at what speed, in m/s, will the diver enter the water?

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Textbook Question

At 25 °C (approximately room temperature) the rms velocity of an Ar atom in air is 1553 km/h. (c) What is the total kinetic energy of 1 mol of Ar atoms moving at this speed?

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Textbook Question
Consider the following acid-neutralization reactions involvingthe strong base NaOH(aq):HNO31aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NaNO31aq2 + H2O1l2HCl1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NaCl1aq2 + H2O1l2NH4+1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NH31aq2 + Na+1aq2 + H2O1l2(d) In the third equation NH4+1aq2 is acting as an acid. Basedon the value of H° for this reaction, do you think it is astrong or a weak acid? Explain.
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