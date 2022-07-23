Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation-Reduction Reactions Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between species, resulting in changes in oxidation states. In these reactions, one species is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). Understanding the roles of oxidizing and reducing agents is crucial for balancing these reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations requires ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting coefficients in front of the compounds. For redox reactions, it often involves balancing both the mass and the charge, which can be done using half-reaction methods. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations