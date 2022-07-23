Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 119b
Chapter 5, Problem 119b

Suppose an Olympic diver who weighs 52.0 kg executes a straight dive from a 10-m platform. At the apex of the dive, the diver is 10.8 m above the surface of the water. (b) Assuming that all the potential energy of the diver is converted into kinetic energy at the surface of the water, at what speed, in m>s, will the diver enter the water?

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a 5.5 kg box initially arrest was pushed down from a 2.5 m high rack in a warehouse. And our goal here is to calculate the speed of the box before it hits the ground. Assume that all the potential energy of the box was converted into kinetic energy. So our potential energy equals our mass times acceleration due to gravity times are high. So our potential energy will equal 5. kg Times 9. meters per second squared Times 2.5 m. And that equals 0.75 kilograms times meter squared, Divided by 2nd Squared. So now let's calculate the kinetic energy. So the kinetic energy equals half of our mass times our velocity squared. So we're going to have to Times 134 . kg times meters squared per second squared equals one half Times 5. kg times V squared times two. And that gives us 269 0. kg. Times meter squared over second squared Equals 5.5 kilograms Times v squared. So we're going to divide both sides by 5.5 kg. And that gives us meter squared over second squared equals r V square so we equals seven meters per second. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
