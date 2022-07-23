Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 98
Chapter 7, Problem 98

The electron affinities, in kJ>mol, for the group 11 and group 12 metals are as follows: Cu -119 Zn 7 0 Ag -126 Cd 7 0 Au -223 Hg 7 0 (b) Why do the electron affinities of the group 11 elements become more negative as we move down the group? [Hint: Examine the trends in the electron affinities of other groups as we proceed down the periodic table.]

Periodic table highlighting electron affinities of group 11 and 12 metals.

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that the periodic table with electronic affinity values is shown below. And our question is, why do to be elements have electron affinity values of zero kg per mole? Elements that possess stable symmetrical orbital's are less likely to and accept an electron. And a stable symmetrical orbital. For an S sub shell orbital would be when they are totally filled with electrons. And for a B. P and D sub shell orbital, it would be symmetrical and most stable when either half filled or totally filled with electrons. So let's look at A to B element. Let's look at zinc here. So zinc is argon for us to three D. 10. And what that's gonna look like is the four s will be completely filled And the three D. Will be completely filled 10. So that's our three D. So as we can see they are very stable. So it is stable because they are completely filled. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
