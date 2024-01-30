Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 100

The first ionization energy of the oxygen molecule is the energy required for the following process: O21g2¡O2 +1g2 + e- The energy needed for this process is 1175 kJ>mol, very similar to the first ionization energy of Xe. Would you expect O2 to react with F2? If so, suggest a product or products of this reaction.

All right. Hi everyone. So this question says that the first ionization energy of the oxygen molecule is the energy required for the following process. In this case, one electron is removed from oxygen gas to produce ac and one free electron. The energy needed for this process is 1175 kilojoules per mole. Very similar to the first ionization energy of xenon. Would you expect 02 to react with F two if so suggest a product or products of this reaction? So here we have four different answer choices proposing whether or not such a reaction is possible and different products if the answer is yes. So it's worth mentioning here that Xenon, if you recall is an example of a noble gas, other noble gasses include krypton and radon among others. But for Xenon, in particular, xenon is explicitly known to react with fluorine or F two because zenon can combine with one molecule of fluorine which is F two to create xef two or xenon di fluoride. So because this is known to occur and the product is actually quite stable, we can compare this to the process being described for oxygen. Now, because 02 has approximately the same or at least similar ionization energy as xenon, we can predict that 02 can react with F two in a similar way because their first ionization energy or energies I should say are relatively similar numerically. So here we have a few different possibilities when it comes to oxygen reacting with fluorine. So we can take 02 an F two and combine them together to produce 02 F two or we can add another mole of flooring. So that's one mole of 02 and two moles of F two. This can produce two moles of, of two. So the main point here is that depending on the number of moles of fluorine added, whether it's one or two, we can produce di oxygen di fluoride or two moles of oxygen di fluoride. So the answer here is going to be yes, right. 02 can react with F two to form the products of two or 02 F two, which corresponds to option C in the multiple choice and there you have it. So with that being said, thank you so very much for watching. And I hope you found this helpful.
