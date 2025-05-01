(b) Name the regions of the atmosphere, indicating the altitude interval for each one.
It was estimated that the eruption of the Mount Pinatubo volcano resulted in the injection of 20 million metric tons of SO2 into the atmosphere. Most of this SO2 underwent oxidation to SO3, which reacts with atmospheric water to form an aerosol. The aerosols caused a 0.5 to 0.6 °C drop in surface temperature in the northern hemisphere. What is the mechanism by which this occurs?
Key Concepts
Volcanic Eruptions and Gas Emissions
Aerosol Formation and Climate Effects
Radiative Forcing and Temperature Change
Where does the energy come from to evaporate the esti- mated 425,000 km3 of water that annually leaves the oceans, as illustrated here? [Section 18.3]
You are working with an artist who has been commissioned to make a sculpture for a big city in the eastern United States. The artist is wondering what material to use to make her sculpture because she has heard that acid rain in the eastern United States might destroy it over time. You take samples of granite, marble, bronze, and other materials, and place them outdoors for a long time in the big city. You periodically examine the appearance and measure the mass of the samples. (b) What chemical process (or processes) is (are) the most likely responsible for any observed changes in the materials? [Section 18.2]
(a) What is the primary basis for the division of the atmosphere into different regions?
(a) How are the boundaries between the regions of the atmosphere determined?