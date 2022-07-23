The ultraviolet spectrum can be divided into three regions based on wavelength: UV-A (315–400 nm), UV-B (280–315 nm), and UV-C (100–280 nm). (a) Photons from which region have the highest energy and therefore are the most harmful to living tissue? (315–400 nm), UV-B (280–315 nm), and UV-C (100–280 nm).
(b) Use the energy requirements of these two pro- cesses to explain why photodissociation of oxygen is more important than photoionization of oxygen at altitudes below about 90 km.
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Key Concepts
Photodissociation
Photoionization
Altitude and Atmospheric Chemistry
(a) Distinguish between photodissociation and photoionization.
The dissociation energy of a carbon-bromine bond is typically about 276 kJ/mol. (a) What is the maximum wavelength of photons that can cause C-Br bond dissociation?
The wavelength at which the O2 molecule most strongly absorbs light is approximately 145 nm. (b) Would a photon whose wavelength is 145 nm have enough energy to photodissociate O2 whose bond energy is 495 kJ/mol? Would it have enough energy to photoionize O2?
The dissociation energy of a carbon-bromine bond is typically about 276 kJ/mol. (b) Which kind of electromagnetic radiation—ultraviolet, visible, or infrared—does the wavelength you calculated in part (a) correspond to?
The wavelength at which the O2 molecule most strongly absorbs light is approximately 145 nm. (a) In which region of the electromagnetic spectrum does this light fall?