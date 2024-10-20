Problem 78
Which of the following would you characterize as a pure or nearly pure substance?
a. baking powder
b. lemon juice
c. propane gas, used in outdoor gas grills
d. aluminum foil
e. ibuprofen
f. bourbon whiskey
g. helium gas
h. clear water pumped from a deep aquifer
Problem 80a
The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (a) How many quarters would have to be stacked to reach 575 ft, the height of the Washington Monument?
Problem 80c
The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (c) How much money would this stack contain?
Problem 81
An Olympic swimming pool is 164 ft long and 82 ft wide. Assume that it is filled to a depth of 3.0 m, which is the Olympic recommendation.
a. What volume of water in gal is needed to fill the pool?
b. What volume of water in L is needed to fill the pool?
c. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that in 2015 U.S. domestic use of water was 82 gal/day per person. Using this value for daily usage, for what length of time could the water used to fill an Olympic swimming pool provide the domestic water usage for a community of 25,000 residents?
Problem 82b
A watt is a measure of power (the rate of energy change) equal to 1 J/s. (b) An adult person radiates heat to the surroundings at about the same rate as a 100-watt electric incandescent light bulb. What is the total amount of energy in kcal radiated to the surroundings by an adult over a 24 h period?
Problem 85a
Two spheres of equal volume are placed on the scales as shown. a. Which one is more dense?
Problem 86
Water has a density of 0.997 g/cm3 at 25 °C; ice has a density of 0.917 g/cm3 at -10 °C. (a) If a soft-drink bottle whose volume is 1.50 L is completely filled with water and then frozen to -10 °C, what volume does the ice occupy? (b) Can the ice be contained within the bottle?
Problem 87
The mass of an empty oil drum is listed as 2.0×104 g. After a quantity of biodiesel fuel is added to the drum, the total mass is 7.05×105 g.
a. To how many significant figures should the mass of the biodiesel in the drum be reported?
b. The density of the biodiesel fuel is 0.875 g/cm3. What is the volume of biodiesel that has been added to the drum, in L?
Problem 88
A 32.65-g sample of a solid is placed in a flask. Toluene, in which the solid is insoluble, is added to the flask so that the total volume of solid and liquid together is 50.00 mL. The solid and toluene together weigh 58.58 g. The density of toluene at the temperature of the experiment is 0.864 g/mL. What is the density of the solid?
Problem 90
Automobile batteries contain sulfuric acid, which is commonly referred to as “battery acid.” Calculate the number of grams of sulfuric acid in 1.00 gal of battery acid if the solution has a density of 1.28 g/mL and is 38.1% sulfuric acid by mass.
Problem 95b
Gold is alloyed (mixed) with other metals to increase its hardness in making jewelry. (b) The relative amount of gold in an alloy is commonly expressed in units of carats. Pure gold is 24 carat, and the percentage of gold in an alloy is given as a percentage of this value. For example, an alloy that is 50% gold is 12 carat. State the purity of the gold jewelry in carats.
Problem 97a
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (a) Air and water are both elements.
Problem 97b
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (b) All mixtures contain at least one element and one compound.
Problem 97c
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (c) Compounds can be decomposed into two or more other substances; elements cannot.
Problem 97d
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (d) Elements can exist in any of the three states of matter.
Problem 97f
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (f) A hypothesis is more weakly supported by experimental evidence than a theory.
Problem 97g
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (g) The number 0.0033 has more significant figures than 0.033.
Problem 97i
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (i) Compounds always contain at least two different elements.
Problem 98
You are assigned the task of separating a desired granular material with a density of 3.62 g/cm3 from an undesired granular material that has a density of 2.04 g/cm3. You want to do this by shaking the mixture in a liquid in which the heavier material will fall to the bottom and the lighter material will float. A solid will float on any liquid that is more dense. Using an Internet-based source or a handbook of chemistry, find the densities of the following substances: carbon tetrachloride, hexane, benzene, and diiodomethane. Which of these liquids will serve your purpose, assuming no chemical interaction takes place between the liquid and the solids?
Problem 99b
In 2009, a team from Northwestern University and Western Washington University reported the preparation of a new 'spongy' material composed of nickel, molybdenum, and sulfur that excels at removing mercury from water. The density of this new material is 0.20 g/cm3, and its surface area is 1242 m2 per gram of material. (b) Calculate the surface area for a 10.0-mg sample of this material.
