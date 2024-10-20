Problem 59e
Perform the following conversions: (e) 22.50 gal/min to L/s
Problem 59f
Perform the following conversions: (f) 0.02500 ft3 to cm3.
Problem 60a
Carry out the following conversions: (a) 0.105 in. to mm
Problem 60d
Carry out the following conversions: (d) 1.955 m3 to yd3
Problem 60e
Carry out the following conversions: (e) $3.99/lb to dollars per kg
Problem 61a
(a) How many liters of wine can be held in a wine barrel whose capacity is 31 gal?
Problem 61b
(b) The recommended adult dose of Elixophyllin®, a drug used to treat asthma, is 6 mg/kg of body mass. Calculate the dose in milligrams for a 185-lb person.
Problem 61c
(c) If an automobile is able to travel 400 km on 47.3 L of gasoline, what is the gas mileage in miles per gallon?
Problem 61d
(d) When the coffee is brewed according to directions, a pound of coffee beans yields 50 cups of coffee (4 cups = 1 qt). How many kg of coffee are required to produce 200 cups of coffee?
Problem 62a
(a) If an electric car is capable of going 225 km on a single charge, how many charges will it need to travel from Seattle, Washington, to San Diego, California, a distance of 1257 mi, assuming that the trip begins with a full charge?
Problem 62d
(d) In March 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground and spilled 240,000 barrels of crude petroleum off the coast of Alaska. One barrel of petroleum is equal to 42 gal. How many liters of petroleum were spilled?
Problem 65
The density of tungsten metal is 19.35 g/cm3.
a. What is the density of tungsten in pounds per cubic foot?
b. A rectangular block of tungsten has a length of 4.00 cm, a width of 2.00 cm, and a height of 1.50 cm. Using the correct number of significant figures, what is the mass of the block in kg?
Problem 67
Gold can be hammered into extremely thin sheets called gold leaf. An architect wants to cover a 100 ft x 82 ft ceiling with gold leaf that is five-millionths of an inch thick. The density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3. If gold costs $1768 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.10348 g), how much will it cost the architect to buy the necessary gold?
Problem 68
A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 150 lb. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many feet of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume 𝑉=𝜋𝑟2ℎ, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)
Problem 69b
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: b. a cup of coffee
Problem 69c
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: c. a wood plank
Problem 70a
(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?
Problem 70b
(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.
Problem 71
A sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is synthesized in the laboratory. It contains 1.50 g of carbon and 2.00 g of oxygen. Another sample of ascorbic acid isolated from citrus fruits contains 6.35 g of carbon. According to the law of constant composition, how many grams of oxygen does it contain?
Problem 73b
Two students determine the percentage of iron in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 34.43%. The students’ results for three determinations are as follows: 1. 34.44, 34.41, 34.46 2. 34.51, 34.56, 34.48 b. Precision can be judged by examining the average of the deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate the average value for each data set; then calculate the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the average.) Which set is more precise?
Problem 74a
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? a. mL
Problem 74f
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? f. nm
Problem 74g
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? g. K
Problem 75a
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (a) acceleration = distance/time2
Problem 75e
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (e) power = work/time
Problem 75g
"Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (g) energy = mass ⨉ (velocity)2
Problem 77a
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (a) What is this distance in meters?
Problem 77b
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (b) The peregrine falcon has been measured as traveling up to 350 km/ hr in a dive. If this falcon could fly to the Moon at this speed, how many seconds would it take?
Problem 77c
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (c) The speed of light is 3.00 ⨉ 108 m/s. How long does it take for light to travel from Earth to the Moon and back again?
Problem 77d
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (d) Earth travels around the Sun at an average speed of 29.783 km/s. Convert this speed to miles per hour.
