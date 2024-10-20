Problem 44
Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 32-oz bag of sugar, (b) the number of students in your chemistry class, (c) the temperature of the surface of the Sun, (d) the mass of a postage stamp, (e) the number of milliliters in a cubic meter of water, (f) the average height of NBA basketball players.
Problem 45b
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? b. 32.40 s
Problem 45d
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? d. 0.00404 L
Problem 45e
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3
Problem 46e
Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: e. 12.8690 g
Problem 47a
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (a) 102.53070
Problem 47e
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (e) −0.0357202.
Problem 48a
(a) The diameter of Earth at the equator is 7926.381 mi. Round this number to three significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
Problem 48b
(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
Problem 49a
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65
Problem 49c
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (c) (3.29×104)(0.2501)
Problem 49d
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677
Problem 50a
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 320.5 − (6104.5/2.3)
Problem 51
Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.
a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103
b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104
c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)
d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)
Problem 52
Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.
a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103
b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104
c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)
d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)
Problem 54
You have a graduated cylinder that contains a liquid (see photograph). Write the volume of the liquid, in milliliters, using the proper number of significant figures.
Problem 55c
What are the conversion factors needed to convert the following? c. km to ft
Problem 56c
Determine the appropriate conversion factors for the following: c. mi to km
Problem 56d
Determine the appropriate conversion factors for the following: d. ft3 to L
Problem 57a
a. A bumblebee flies with a ground speed of 15.2 m/s. Calculate its speed in km/h.
Problem 57b
(b) The lung capacity of the blue whale is 5.0×103 L. Convert this volume into gallons.
Problem 57d
(d) Bamboo can grow up to 60.0 cm/day. Convert this growth rate into inches per hour.
Problem 58a
(a) The speed of light in a vacuum is 2.998×108 m/s. Calculate its speed in miles per hour.
Problem 58b
(b) The Sears Tower in Chicago is 1454 ft tall. Calculate its height in meters.
Problem 58c
(c) The Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has a volume of 3,666,500 m3. Convert this volume to liters and express the result in standard exponential notation.
Problem 58d
(d) An individual suffering from a high cholesterol level in her blood has 242 mg of cholesterol per 100 mL of blood. If the total blood volume of the individual is 5.2 L, how many grams of total blood cholesterol does the individual's body contain?
Problem 59a
Perform the following conversions: (a) 5.00 days to s
Problem 59b
Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.0550 mi to m
Problem 59c
Perform the following conversions: (c) $1.89/gal to dollars per liter
Problem 59d
Perform the following conversions: (d) 0.510 in./ms to km/hr
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Back